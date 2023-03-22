Hall of Fame

The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION has named the four 2023 inductees into its WBA HALL OF FAME.

Entering the HALL this year will be former WSAW-TV-WZAW-LD/WAUSAU Station Manager AL LANCASTER, BROWNFIELD AG NEWS host BOB MEYER, longtime WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO host JONATHAN ØVERBY, and WITI-TV/MILWAUKEE reporter and Community Relations Dir. JOANNE WILLIAMS.

The inductees will be honored at the 2023 WBA SUMMER CONFERENCE in ELKHART LAKE, WI on JUNE 15th.

Lancaster, Meyer, Øverby, Williams



