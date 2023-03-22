-
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Names 2023 Hall Of Fame Inductees
by Perry Michael Simon
March 22, 2023 at 8:28 AM (PT)
The WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION has named the four 2023 inductees into its WBA HALL OF FAME.
Entering the HALL this year will be former WSAW-TV-WZAW-LD/WAUSAU Station Manager AL LANCASTER, BROWNFIELD AG NEWS host BOB MEYER, longtime WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO host JONATHAN ØVERBY, and WITI-TV/MILWAUKEE reporter and Community Relations Dir. JOANNE WILLIAMS.
The inductees will be honored at the 2023 WBA SUMMER CONFERENCE in ELKHART LAKE, WI on JUNE 15th.