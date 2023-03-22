Joint Venture With Big Noise

POSITION MUSIC and BIG NOISE MUSIC GROUP have entered a joint venture arrangement under which POSITION MUSIC will represent the BIG NOISE MUSIC GROUP catalog and the companies teaming to sign GOLDFINGER frontman, GRAMMY-nominated songwriter, and BIG NOISE Partner/Head of A&R JOHN "FELDY" FELDMANN to a worldwide publishing deal.

FELDMANN said,“It’s been a lot of fun building BIG NOISE with (CEO) NICK (GROSS) and (Pres.) JON (COHEN) over the years. Really excited for this new chapter with POSITION MUSIC and super stoked for the road ahead.”

POSITION MUSIC Pres./CEO TYLER BACON added, “We are very excited to have started this venture with BIG NOISE. They have impressively built a family of artists and a culture that I respect. I feel we share a kindred indie spirit. It is also an honor to have FELDY in our world as such a highly proficient artist, writer, producer, and executive producer with the added bonus of getting him as an A&R person. We are looking to sign more writers in the venture that will be working with FELDY on his projects, along with the opportunities our A&R team brings.”

GROSS said, “We've been working patiently to find the right partner to help supercharge our publishing goals. POSITION has had a 24 year history in not only creating one of the top synch machines in the world but they also know how to identify and build the careers of top composers, songwriters and producers. We're amped to take BIG NOISE to the next level with them and tap into such an incredible infrastructure and support system that POSITION has built. This combined partnership will take our artists and songwriters to the next level."





Position's Mark Chipello, Bacon, Feldmann, Gross, Cohen, Position's Sam Sklar (Photo: Mallory Turner)





« see more Net News