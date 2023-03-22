More Reality TV Podcasters

"VANDERPUMP RULES" and "JAX AND BRITTANY TAKE KENTUCKY" personalities JAX TAYLOR and BRITTANY CARTWRIGHT are the latest reality show figures to start a podcast, hosting "WHEN REALITY HITS WITH JAX TAYLOR AND BRITTANY CARTWRIGHT" for PODCASTONE starting MARCH 28th.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, “Some of the biggest headlines splashed across today’s media are the ones about reality television and WHEN REALITY HITS brings two of the biggest names to have ever starred in the genre together for a podcast that covers the 'reality' of reality TV, as well as the reality that sets in when you become a parent. We’re excited to unleash this show on fans and to bring a bird’s eye view of what happens when reality TV becomes real life.”

