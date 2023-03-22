Four-Part Series

SPOTIFY's THE RINGER has debuted a four-part podcast on the four Black players who reintegrated pro football in 1946.

"BLACKBALLED," hosted by CHELSEA STARK-JONES, tells the stories of the "Forgotten Four," KENNY WASHINGTON, WOODY STRODE, BILL WILLIS, and MARION MOTLEY, who broke the secret ban on Black players in the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE and ALL-AMERICA FOOTBALL CONFERENCE. The opening episode includes commentary from KEYSHAWN JOHNSON, MICHAEL BENNETT, and THE RINGER's LEX PRYOR.

The debut episode is available now on SPOTIFY, with the second episode posting TOMORROW (3/23), the third on MARCH 28th, and the final episode coming MARCH 30th. The show is being distributed through the feed for "THE RINGER NFL SHOW."

