Coming In May

The story of the serial killings of six Black girls in WASHINGTON in 1971-72 is the subject of a new 10-episode podcast from JAY ELLIS' BLACK BAR MITZVAH, TENDERFOOT TV, and iHEARTPODCASTS.

"FREEWAY PHANTOM" is hosted by public radio journalist CELESTE HEADLEE and investigates the unsolved case of WASHINGTON's first known serial killer and the six victims, CAROL SPINKS, DARLENIA JOHNSON, BRENDA CROCKETT, NENOMOSHIA YATES, BRENDA WOODARD, and DIANE WILLIAMS. The series premieres MAY 17th.

“This is an engrossing story, not only because of how much has changed in the way we track down serial killers, but also what has not changed,” said HEADLEE. “Our effort to protect the public is still hampered by racism, mistrust between communities and authorities, and a lack of cooperation among those whose job is to protect and serve. This series answers so many tough questions and asks just as many.”

“What struck me when I first heard about these cases was both the tragedies that these families have had to endure for so long, and the parallels happening today with other missing Black and Brown girls throughout the country,” said ELLIS. “That’s what fueled my desire for BLACK BAR MITZVAH telling this story -- to shine a light on the stories of the victims and their families, and the inequities that continue to exist 50 years later.”

“The lack of coverage, then and now, surrounding the murders of these six Black girls is shameful,” said TENDERFOOT TV co-Founder/CEO DONALD ALBRIGHT. “We are grateful to collaborate with iHEARTPODCASTS and BLACK BAR MITZVAH to not only tell their stories, but to further investigate these horrific crimes, and address many of the same systemic issues that persist today.”

