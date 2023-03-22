Post Malone (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

ROLLING STONE is reporting that POST MALONE reached a settlement with Musician TYLER ARMES over writing credit for the single "Circles" before the trail even began this morning (3/22). The original suit filed in April of 2020 by ARMS claimed he was denied credit and compensation for his alleged work on the 2019 single.

Terms of the settlement were not made public, but ROLLING STONE obtained court documents which said they would file dismissal documents imminently.

MALONE, was being sued alongside FRANK DUKES, over claims the two men unfairly cut ARMES out of any authorship credit on “Circles” after the trio allegedly collaborated on a rough mix of the song in AUGUST 2018. The court previously dismissed Armes’ claim for authorship of the “Circles” recording, leaving only authorship of the composition still at issue. Malone made an attempt to dismiss the lawsuit in April 2022 but a judge disagreed. Click here to read the full story.

« see more Net News