On Sale October 17th

DOLLY PARTON is set to release another book on OCTOBER 17th, entitled BEHIND THE SEAMS: MY LIFE IN RHINESTONES from TEN SPEED PRESS. In it, she shares the full story behind her lifelong passion for fashion, including how she developed her own distinctly DOLLY style. BEHIND THE SEAMS is the second book in a trilogy that began with 2020’s bestselling SONGTELLER: MY LIFE IN LYRICS.

The book will feature behind-the-scenes stories from PARTON’s life and career, and the largest reveal of her private costume archive, spotlighting her most iconic looks from the 1960s to now, including the sky-high heels, famous wigs, bold makeup, and eye-catching stage clothes.

Throughout the book, PARTON discusses memorable outfits from her past, from the clothes her mother would sew out of feed sacks (including her “Coat of Many Colors”) and the bold dresses and hairdos that shook up NASHVILLE, to the bunny suit she wore on the cover of PLAYBOY, her evening wear at STUDIO 54, costumes from her most famous film and TV roles, and other daring styles.

PARTON said, “I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book BEHIND THE SEAMS to the public. It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look.”

Pre-order the $50 hardcover book here. Its written with co-author HOLLY GEORGE-WARREN and curated by PARTON's archivist, REBECCA SEAVER.

« see more Net News