Coleman Insights 'Ask Me Anything' Webinar To Answer Podcasting Questions
by Perry Michael Simon
The second in a series of COLEMAN INSIGHTS "Ask Me Anything" webinars, streaming on MARCH 29th 2-2:15p (ET), will answer questions relating to podcasting.
VP/Consultant and Marketing Dir. JAY NACHLIS and VP/Consultant and Dir./Qualitative Services MEGHAN CAMPBELL will host the session, with Dir./Client Services KIMBERLY BRYANT moderating. Register and submit questions for the webinar here.