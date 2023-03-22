AMA

The second in a series of COLEMAN INSIGHTS "Ask Me Anything" webinars, streaming on MARCH 29th 2-2:15p (ET), will answer questions relating to podcasting.

VP/Consultant and Marketing Dir. JAY NACHLIS and VP/Consultant and Dir./Qualitative Services MEGHAN CAMPBELL will host the session, with Dir./Client Services KIMBERLY BRYANT moderating. Register and submit questions for the webinar here.

« see more Net News