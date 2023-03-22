Nominations Announced

THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC, (A2IM) has announced the nominees for the 2023 LIBERA AWARDS. The event, which celebrates independent artists and record labels in NEW YORK CITY, will take place THURSDAY, JUNE 15th at NEW YORK CITY's Town Hall. Nominations include include six for WET LEG, and three nominations each for SUDAN ARCHIVES, ALLISON RUSSELL, FONTAINES D.C., and SOUL GLO. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Additional nominees include: THE SMILE, BJÖRK, TEGAN AND SARA, YEAH YEAH YEAHS, MITSKI, DOLLY PARTON, JUNGLE, BONOBO, KHRUANGBIN, DENZEL CURRY, RUN THE JEWELS, SILVANA ESTRADA, BLACK PUMAS, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, MUNA, BON IVER, JACK WHITE, WEYES BLOOD, ANGEL OLSEN, and more.

Prior to the LIBERA AWARDS, A2IM’s Indie Week conference will begin TUESDAY, June 13th and run through THURSDAY, June 15th at the INTERCONTINENTAL NEW YORK TIMES SQUARE. The opening party will take place on MONDAY, June 13th.

