Bad Bunny (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Multiple sources are reporting that Lating singer BAD BUNNY is being sued by his ex-girlfriend CARLIZ DE LA CRUZ HERNÁNDEZ for $40 Million for allegedly using her voice in two of his songs without her consent.

According to YAHOO!NEWS, the couple met in 2011 when the two were attending the UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO at the same time. In 2015 BAD BUNNY asked DE LA CRUZ to record her saying "Bad Bunny, baby" in which she did so in a bathroom. In the lawsuit filed in a PUERTO RICO court, DE LA CRUZ claims that her voice and phrase she came up with is being used without her permission.

The two officially split up in 2017 and in MAY 2022, one of BAD BUNNY's representatives contacted DE LA CRUZ to ask her if they could buy the recording of her voice. DE LA CRUZ said no and there was no official deal made, which apparently is why she is suing Bad Bunny. Click here to read the full story.

