55th Anniversary Edition

The 55th anniversary edition of CANADA’s FESTIVAL D’ETE DE QUEBEC will include over 200 artists performing on five stages, from JULY 6-16 in QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC. Headlining the event will be the FOO FIGHTERS, LANA DEL RAY, GREEN DAY, IMAGINE DRAGONS, WEEZER, and LIL DURK.

For admission details & show schedule click here.

« see more Net News