The newest podcast addition to SALEM MEDIA GROUP's SENIORRESOURCE.COM is "SENIOR FITNESS WITH MEREDITH," hosted by trainer MEREDITH CHEN.

CHEN said, “We hope to reach a wider audience and help shed more light on important topics regarding physical fitness, mental health, and wellness that matter most to seniors as we continue to roll out podcast episodes now and into the future. We're proud to be a part of a great network of people who are like-minded and dedicated to providing the best content online for a demographic that we feel is underserved, and we are looking forward to helping that change.”

