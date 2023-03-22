Launching Korporation Films

WK ENTERTAINMENT announced it is creating a new company division, KORPORATION FILMS, offering media services including music videos, podcasts, and content. The new division will be run by WK ENTERTAINMENT Head of Music HORACIO RODRIGUEZ and ANITA TILLERO, who was named VP of KORPORATION FILMS. TILLERO will also serve as Creative Director for WK ENTERTAINMENT.

WK ENTERTAINMENT CEO WALTER KOLM said, “KORPORATION FILMS is the next natural step for WK ENTERTAINMENT and WK RECORDS. We’ve continuously worked to expand our reach as a company into additional content verticals, and with the launch of KORPORATION FILMS, we’re diversifying our portfolio by producing our own music videos, launching an industry podcast, and more to be announced in the near future.”

RODRIGUEZ said, “We’ve appointed one of our own as Vice President of KORPORATION FILMS, ANITA TILLERO. Over the past several years at WK, she has tirelessly worked to rise within the company, most recently being named the Creative Director behind WK ENTERTAINMENT and WK RECORDS. In her new role, she will be overseeing and managing various aspects of the company’s operations, as well as providing strategic direction to help the company achieve its goals.”

TILLERO said, “It’s a privilege to be appointed VP of KORPORATION FILMS. There is nothing more rewarding than doing what you love and seeing your hard work pay off. I’m excited for this new chapter and doing it alongside my mentors makes it that much more special.”

