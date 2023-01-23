March 30th

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has enlisted some prominent NASHVILLE music industry figures to lead the next workshop for its LEVEL UP: LIFT EVERY VOICE program for undergraduate students interested in careers in the music industry. The final workshop in the series will take place on THURSDAY, MARCH 30th, and will focus on A&R, business management, marketing and radio.

Panelists will include TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' RAFAELLA BRAUN, FBMM's DUANE CLARK, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's MASON DOMKE, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING's SYNNOVEA HALSEL, the ACM's RORY LEVINE and ARISTOPR'S CHRISTY WALKER-WATKINS. The moderators are TRIPLE TIGERS' MACKENZIE COOPER, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's STEPHANIE DAVENPORT, FBMM's DANIAL KILLIAN and NASHVILLE MUSIC EQUALITY co-founder and Executive Dir. KORTNEY TONEY.

The goal is to give those in attendance an idea of what different music business job paths entail by having established leaders share stories from their own career journeys and offer advice to the next generation.

