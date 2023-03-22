Slur

The Executive Producer of AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON's "THE GREG HILL SHOW" made a racist joke about ESPN analyst MINA KIMES on TUESDAY's show (3/21).

During a discussion of a BOSTON City Council proposal for a possible ban on "nips" -- a nickname for miniature airline-style bottles of alcohol as well as a slur against Japanese people -- and hosts GREG HILL and COURTNEY COX suggesting a topic of "top five nips" and naming some alcohol brands, producer CHRIS CURTIS interjected, "Oh, I'd probably go MINA KIMES." The hosts did not acknowledge the comment and continued the conversation. The comment was caught by BARSTOOL SPORTS' DAVE CULLINANE, who produces former WEEI host KIRK MINIHANE's podcast and who tweeted out a video clip of the incident.

AUDACY declined comment to the BOSTON GLOBE's CHAD FINN but an unnamed spokesperson suggested that CURTIS meant to say MILA KUNIS, who is not of Asian descent. ALL ACCESS has reached out to the company for comment as well.

KIMES, whose mother SUN MIN KIMES is Korean, responded by changing her TWITTER avatar to a photo of KUNIS.





Kunis on the left, Kimes (with Gonzalo (Papi) and Dan Le Batard) in the background







