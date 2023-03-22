Wayne Swinny (Photo: TDC Photography / Shutterstock.com)

SALIVA guitarist WAYNE SWINNY passed away from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage while on tour promoting their new single "High on Me."

Said bandmate BOBBY AMARU, "I’m not even sure what to think or how to feel right now. My heart aches for WAYNE’s family, his friends, and anyone who had the joy of being around him. My heart aches for his daughter NIKKI. He loved that little girl so much. He was a guitar hero onstage with all the rock 'n' roll swag that most guitar players dream of. Offstage he was a proud father, an Ancient Aliens expert, and an incredible human who had zero enemies! He would go out of his way to make sure you had a good time. I’m grateful that I got to share almost 12 years of my life with WAYNE on the stage and most importantly off the stage. He was the older brother I never had. I learned so much from him and we had a fucking blast together! I will cherish it all for the rest of my life! GOD Bless you WAYNE. I know we’ll meet again!!"

After acquiring front man AMARU in 2011, SALIVA became infused with new blood, energy and spirit. The same energy launched SALIVA’s career in 2001 with the release, "Every Six Seconds," a certified double platinum-selling album, containing the hits “Click Click Boom” and 2002 GRAMMY-nominated “Your Disease.”

Upon adding former SHINEDOWN and FUEL bassist BRAD STEWART as a permanent member, SALIVA solidified their new lineup consisting of SWINNY, SAMMI JO BISHOP and AMARU.

