Veteran NEW ENGLAND-based radio personality JOE MCMILLAN is set to line up Voice Tracking work from his home studio.

MCMILLAN, most recently at MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING Oldies WMEX-A (1510 THE GREATEST HITS)/QUINCY, MA, can be reached at (774) 801-9569 and joe.mcmillan@aol.com.

