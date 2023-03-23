Samson

Former MIAMI MARLINS President DAVID SAMSON is joining DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's MEADOWLARK MEDIA as a contributor, and is bringing his daily "NOTHING PERSONAL WITH DAVID SAMSON" podcast from CBS SPORTS with him. SAMSON will also host a new show on the sports business, "THE SPORTING CLASS," with SKIPPER, the former ESPN President; SAMSON and SKIPPER have been co-hosting special hours every other week on "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" discussing sports business topics, and SAMSON is a regular on LE BATARD's show, appearing on the "LOCAL HOUR" most THURSDAYs.

SAMSON, whose 16 year tenure as MARLINS President were highly controversial in the SOUTH FLORIDA market and who embraced the "heel" role in defending the team's successful campaign for a new stadium and personnel decisions, said, “I’m extremely excited to join forces with MEADOWLARK and their creative, experienced team of media leaders at this time of tremendous growth. The opportunity to officially work with DAN LE BATARD, JOHN SKIPPER and the rest of MEADOWLARK’s talented team, and to continue to have MATTHEW COCA as the Executive Producer of NPDS excites me greatly. I look forward to taking NOTHING PERSONAL to the next level, starting immediately.”

“I’ve never met anyone quite like DAVID,” said LE BATARD. “His insight is unique in this space, as is his willingness to give fans access to places that are hidden in shadows. We’ve never had someone with his expertise in our universe. He has always been a content fountain but that’s about to become a geyser. And he’s going to help us on the business side, too. It’s going to be a lot of fun to learn from him and argue with him. I’m happy to have his acumen and fearlessness on our side.”

