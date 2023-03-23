Cher (Photo: Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com)

Another round of "special appearance" announcements has been issued by iHEARTMEDIA and FOX ENTERTAINMENT for the 2023 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, MARCH 27th in LOS ANGELES, airing on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations, the iHEARTRADIO app, and FOX television.

The new announcements include appearances by CHER, the BUFFALO BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN, DONALD FAISON and ZACH BRAFF, H.E.R., JOEL MCHALE, JORDAN DAVIS, NICOLE SCHERZINGER, NIKKI GLASER, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, TLC, and VELLA LOVELL.

