April 2nd

TYLER HUBBARD, JELLY ROLL, WYNONNA JUDD, ASHLEY McBRYDE, DARIUS RUCKER and THE BLACK CROWES have been added as performers for the CMT MUSIC AWARDS, set for APRIL 2nd at the MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN, TX.,

RUCKER and THE BLACK CROWES will team up for a collaboration on the Rock band's hit, "She Talks To Angels," a preview of their CMT CROSSROADS episode, which will be taped in downtown AUSTIN and air in the summer. JUDD and McBRYDE will partner for an as yet undisclosed song. JELLY ROLL and HUBBARD will perform their current radio singles, "Need A Favor" and "Dancin' In The Country," respectively.

They join previously announced main stage performers CARRIE UNDERWOOD, BLAKE SHELTON, CARLY PEARCE, CODY JOHNSON, KEITH URBAN, KELSEA BALLERINI, LAINEY WILSON, and KANE and KATELYN BROWN. As previously reported, BALLERINI and KANE BROWN will host, and the show will air live on CBS from 8-11p (ET). It will be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

