Shortlist

The NEW YORK FESTIVALS RADIO AWARDS has announced its Shortlist of nominees selected by its Grand Jury for 2023.

The list is dominated by podcasts, with 105 advancing to the next round. The list also includes several audiobooks as well as broadcast entries. Winners will be announced on APRIL 18th at the Storytellers Gala virtual event.

See the entire Shortlist here.

