Shackil

JOPMBOY MEDIA "TOEING THE SLAB" podcast co-host and YES NETWORK and YANKEES PRODUCTIONS personality JUSTIN SHACKIL is joining AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's coverage of NEW YORK YANKEES games as postgame show host and will also fill in as play-by-play broadcaster on about 30 of JOHN STERLING's off days and serve as a reporter on over 40 YANKEES telecasts on YES NETWORK.

“JUSTIN is no stranger to the BRONX and his passion for the pinstripes make him the ideal person to join the iconic duo of JOHN and SUZYN in the booth,” said AUDACY NEW YORK Market Pres. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “His contributions to the broadcast last season were terrific and well received, so we're excited to see him return in this enhanced role.”

“As someone who made listening, watching and attending YANKEES games a major part of their youth, receiving the opportunity to join JOHN and (analyst) SUZYN (WALDMAN) in the WFAN radio booth is certainly the 'pinch-me' moment of my baseball broadcasting career,” said SHACKIL. “I'm grateful to AUDACY for this chance, and to the YANKEES for trusting me and expanding my role with an organization I value so highly.”

