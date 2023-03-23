New Program Launch

iHEARTMEDIA and SAMSUNG have launched "SAMSUNG GALAXY LAUNCHPAD POWERED BY iHEARTRADIO", a new program to develop and support emerging artists. ICE SPICE and JAX will be the first artists featured. Both will be highlighted across iHEARTRADIO's platforms with a custom content campaign by SAMSUNG's Social Creator Crew. Beginning MONDAY, MARCH 27th at the 2023 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, the program will run through JUNE 2024.

iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN commented, "We are passionate about artist development and music discovery – it is the lifeblood of so many of our stations and to the entire music industry. Getting massive exposure across broadcast radio is critical to breaking emerging artists and introducing their music to new audiences. But so much goes into making someone a household name and LAUNCHPAD combines efforts with SAMSUNG GALAXY to give these artists the tools and support to take them to that next level. We are so excited to see this program accelerate their career growth and significantly enhance their recognition as superstars."

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA SVP/Mobile Experience JANET LEE added, "Our devices can enable artists to reach and engage their fans and foster deeper connection with them. We look forward to seeing what ICE SPICE and JAX create using our GALAXY S23 ULTRA with its powerful camera and suite of creator tools."

JAX said, "I’m so excited and grateful to be part of this program with iHEARTRADIO and SAMSUNG so that I can connect with more music fans. I’m looking forward to sharing my music with even more listeners and give them a behind-the-scenes look at my life as an artist."

"Thanks iHEARTRADIO and SAMSUNG,” said ICE SPICE. "It’s so cool to collaborate with brands I grew up on!"

« see more Net News