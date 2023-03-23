25 Years As ESPN 1000

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the format with a special broadcast TOMORROW (3/24) noon-6p (ET) live from the HOUSE OF BLUES. Scheduled guests include BILLY CORGAN, ESPN's MICHAEL WILBON and SARAH SPAIN, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (and former CHICAGO BEARS) kicker ROBBIE GOULD, and former BEARS quarterback JAY CUTLER.

The station actually first went with an all-Sports format in 1993-96; the anniversary dates back to the flip back to Sports in 1998 upon the station's sale to ABC RADIO/DISNEY and the affiliation with ESPN RADIO. GKB took over operations in 2019 and bought the station at the end of 2021.

SVP/Market Manager KEITH WILLIAMS said, “When GKB purchased ESPN 1000, we knew the incredible impact of the station and its most notable figures have had in the CHICAGOLAND area. The standout moments over the last 25 years are endless, and we are excited to celebrate with our partners, fans and teammates at the HOUSE OF BLUES.”

Director of Content DANNY ZEDERMAN added, “ESPN 1000 is thrilled to host the station’s biggest names and most impactful people in one room on FRIDAY to celebrate 25 years. We will look back at our success and also look forward to our exciting future as the home of the CHICAGO BEARS and the CHICAGO WHITE SOX.”

« see more Net News