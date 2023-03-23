Lineup Announced

ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic partner of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, has announced the return of its TOPGOLF TEE-OFF AND ROCK ON FUNDRAISER, MAY 10th at TOPGOLF in THE COLONY, TX, ahead of the 58th ACM AWARDS which airs live on MAY 11th on PRIME VIDEO. The lineup for the event's "Concert On The Green" includes MORGAN WALLEN alongside HARDY, LAINEY WILSON, ERNEST, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN and DJ 13LACKBEARD. The concert is a separate ticket from the celebrity golf tournament, taking place earlier that day.

WALLEN said, "ACM LIFTING LIVES does great work providing aid in times of need to folks inside and outside of the music industry. My band and I are excited to help them raise funds to continue doing this amazing work.”

ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ said, “The support of Country music artists and the industry as a whole are who make the impactful work of ACM LIFTING LIVES possible. We are so thankful to MORGAN, HARDY, LAINEY, ERNEST, BAILEY and DJ 13LACKBEARD for volunteering their time to help us raise money and awareness, and we know music fans in TEXAS will be blown away by this all-star lineup!”

For ticket information, click here.

« see more Net News