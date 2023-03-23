-
Payne Lindsey Investigates UFO Stories On New 'High Strange' Podcast
by Perry Michael Simon
March 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM (PT)
PAYNE LINDSEY's next true crime podcast examines the world of UFOs.
"HIGH STRANGE," from TENDERFOOT TV and CADENCE13, debuts TODAY (3/23) with the first of eight episodes and finds the "UP AND VANISHED" host and producer heading to ROSWELL, NM to investigate UFO sightings and unexplained aerial phenomena.
The series will post new episodes on THURSDAYS, and subscribers to TENDERFOOT+ can hear all episodes ad-free TODAY.