Eicher (Photo: John Shearer)

Longtime NASHVILLE-based media personality ASHLEY EICHER has launched AE ENTERTAINMENT, designed to help clients tell their stories through consulting, media coaching and content creation. EICHER's background includes hosting "GUEST LIST RADIO WITH ASHLEY EICHER" on APPLE MUSIC, developing, executive producing and hosting ACM LIFTING LIVES' COVID-19 Response Fund video series, "Country Music Lifts Lives," and co-hosting the "ALL OUR FAVORITE PEOPLE" podcast. With more than two decades of experience, EICHER has worked as an entertainment correspondent for ABC.COM, USA NETWORK, ROLLING STONE COUNTRY. ROLLINGSTONE.COM, and VEVO.

"For me, it's all about the story," said EICHER. "Whether you are an artist, brand, business executive or influencer, your narrative is the heart of how you communicate and connect with your audience. No one else can tell your story the way you can. Over the last decade, I’ve been lucky enough to meet so many amazing people and help tell their stories both on-camera and as a producer. I get so excited to help my clients find their voice, develop their message and watch them grow their audience."

Find more information and reach EICHER here.

