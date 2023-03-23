Campbell

Country artist and GRINDSTONE RECORDINGS label owner CRAIG CAMPBELL has signed with NASHVILLE-based KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY for booking representation.

CAMPBELL released the 16-song album, THE LOST FILES – EXHIBIT A, last month, his first full-length album in 10 years. He has been on the road promoting the album and first single, “Tractor Songs,” which was written by WALKER HAYES.

In addition to writing, recording, touring and running his record company, CAMPBELL and his wife MINDY operate GRINDSTONE COWBOY in their home of EAGLEVILLE, TN. The coffee shop and restaurant, opened last year, doubles as a music venue, and will see a number of headline artists perform in the coming weeks.

KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY CEO BOB KINKEAD said, “CRAIG CAMPBELL is everything that I look for when representing an artist. One hell of a Country singer and a great seasoned live performer that is at the top of his game. My team and I are so excited to be part of CRAIG’s team as his agents. We had the opportunity to hear his new project THE LOST FILES at his cool GRINDSTONE COWBOY coffee shop, and I’m sure there are classic hit Country songs in the making in that project ... I believe we are going to have a very successful 2023 and beyond with CRAIG and his manager, MADDY GROSSL, and we’re looking forward to great things to come!”

