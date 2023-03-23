Hibbard (Photo: Droptine Recordings)

NASHVILLE-based DROPTINE RECORDINGS has signed singer CODY HIBBARD to a development deal. After growing up on his family's OKLAHOMA ranch, HIBBARD worked as a pipeliner.

HIBBARD, an Asian Pacific American, said, "People would say, ‘Man, you do not sound how you look.' My buddies would respond for me: ‘If you can’t believe how Country he sounds when he talks, you ought to hear him sing.' It helps to have that shock factor that grabs people’s attention at first, but it makes this career worthwhile when it goes beyond that, and the ‘anomaly’ can inspire and relate through the music."

DROPTINE MUSIC's JIM CATINO discovered HIBBARD's music while diving into streaming services looking for something that caught his attention. CATINO shared, "His energy and passionate delivery of a song caught my ear on a first listen of his hit ‘Dying Breed.' I knew right away he was a perfect fit for DROPTINE, as well as an artist I could help take things to the next level. He’s a seasoned performer and knows a great song."

HIBBARD will begin a six-city tour through TEXAS, OKLAHOMA, and KANSAS TOMORROW (3/24). His first single, "Looking Back Now," is available on all streaming services.

