Ripken (Photo: Twitter @ryanripken)

CAL RIPKEN JR,'s son RYAN RIPKEN is the new co-host of AUDACY Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE's unofficial ORIOLES pregame show "BALTIMORE BASEBALL TONIGHT" this season, joining midday "VINNY & HAYNIE" co-host BOB HAYNIE, former ORIOLES infielder MIKE BORDICK, and former ORIOLES broadcaster JIM HUNTER on the show, which will air before all ORIOLES weekday games starting with Opening Day on MARCH 30th. RIPKEN played in the ORIOLES organization from 2014 through his retirement after the 2021 season, making it as far as Triple A with the NORFOLK TIDES.

“We are thrilled to be bringing ‘BALTIMORE BASEBALL TONIGHT’ back to BALTIMORE baseball fans,” said Brand Mgr. CHUCK SAPIENZA. “The show was received so well last season, and we look forward to building off that momentum again this season. Adding RYAN to the team brings a critical young voice to the show, and his perspective having been a part of the organization and his deep family ties to the team are invaluable.”

The show will air live from PICKLES PUB near CAMDEN YARDS for home games, starting with the APRIL 6th home opener.

« see more Net News