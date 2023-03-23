Miraldi Moves On

ALL ACCESS spotted an important update on iHEARTMEDIA Digital Exec PAUL MIRALDI’s LINKEDIN page that we wanted to share:

Hey LINKEDIN family, I wanted to share an update with you.

Recently, I transitioned from my role as Executive Vice President of Digital Content Strategy to the position of Strategic Advisor at iHEARTMEDIA. This new role allows me to leverage my experience and make a continued impact on the company's success. At the same time, I can pursue new passion projects that align with my personal and professional goals. I’ve been privileged to have been a part of iHEART for over 23 years.



The most rewarding aspect of my time at iHEART has been the chance to collaborate with highly talented and passionate individuals while building, mentoring, and learning from top-tier teams. It's been an incredible experience that I will always cherish.



I want to extend my sincerest appreciation to all those who have helped make my time at iHEART an unforgettable journey.

Thank you for everything. I’m excited to see what the future holds!

ALL ACCESS will let you know when we find out more about MIRALDI’s next new and great adventures.

