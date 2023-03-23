Abramson First Chief Development Officer

NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO's Non-Comm WBGO (JAZZ 88)/NEWARK, NJ has hired ONDINE LANDA ABRAMSON as its first Chief Development Officer. She will assum the role on APRIL 3rd. ABRAMSON will lead all aspects of development including individual giving programs, annual appeals, capital campaigns, major gifts/planned giving initiatives and more as part of her mission to foster meaningful connections between listeners and community members alike through shared experiences related to jazz music culture appreciation.

In her earky years ABRAMSOM worked for ETTA JAMES’s management agency and was Artistic Liaison for THE SAN FRANCISCO JAZZ FESTIVAL, now known as SF JAZZ. In 1999 she moved to NEW YORK to work for GEORGE WEIN’S FESTIVAL MARKETING AGENCY as an event producer for its client AMERICAN EXPRESS. From there she worked as an arts executive in several capacities including for THE SOUTH ORANGE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, where she was the founding Executive and Artist Director for its first five seasons. As an arts consultant ABRAMSON has worked closely with JAZZ HOUSE KIDS, both as a former Board Member, and more recently as a special projects’ consultant for their Development and Marketing efforts. In 2013 she co-founded and led the first digital entertainment platform to offer BROADWAY-centric content to a global online community.

WBGO Pres. And CEO STEVEN A. WILLIAMS said, “To search for and retain an exceptional development professional is a competitive, risky and at times frustrating endeavor. For a non-profit institution of the scale and scope of WBGO, the expectations are high, and the odds are stacked against finding that special someone who has everything you need for successful fundraising – which is what we have with Ms. LANDA ABRAMSON. It would be impossible to overstate the significance of this strategic sea change in the efforts to elevate WBGO's philanthropic interests. We have most assuredly defied the odds with Ondine on our team!”

ABRAMSON added, “I’ve had the good fortune to work with and around Zazz for nearly 30 years now. I am deeply passionate about this unique American art form so working for an institution whose mission is to present, preserve and curate this music and its cultural legacy feels like a rare and wonderful opportunity.”





