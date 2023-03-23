Wharton And Sugarhill Ddot

NEW YORK CITY's SUGARHILL DDOT has signed a deal with PRIORITY RECORDS. The 15-year-old whose name is a nod to the historic HARLEM neighborhood of SUGAR HILL, where he grew up – is the first artist to sign to PRIORITY since ORLANDO WHARTON came on board at CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) to relaunch the legendary hip hop label (NET NEWS 9/27/22).

While coming up in the HARLEM drill scene, SUGARHILL DDOT received co-signs from such artists as DRAKE and LIL DURK. His releases “Evil Twins” and “Evil Twins, Pt. 2” with the late NOTTI OSAMA, “Lost Boy,” “I Wanna Love You,” and “40s N 9s” with DD OSAMA, consistently rack up millions of streams and YOUTUBE views. SUGARHILL DDOT also recently opened for LIL DURK.

WHARTON said, “We’re bringing NEW YORK back. SUGARHILL DDOT is a star in the making to ignite the resurgence of PRIORITY RECORDS.”

SUGARHILL DDOT added, “Being signed to PRIORITY RECORDS is a blessing. I thought being a signed artist would never be possible. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”





