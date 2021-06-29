New Hall Of Famers

Six broadcasters, three from radio and three from television, will be inducted into the MASSACHUSETTS BROADCASTERS HALL OF FAME on JUNE 8th at the MARRIOTT BOSTON QUINCY hotel.

The inductees include former WBZ-A/BOSTON reporter CARL STEVENS; COSTA-EAGLE VENTURES station owner PAT COSTA; LESLEY UNIVERSITY Communications Professor and radio historian (and former radio personality) DONNA HALPER (winner of the PIONEER AWARD); WCVB-TV/BOSTON Sports Anchor MIKE LYNCH; the late WNAC-TV/BOSTON videographer THERMAN TOON; and the late WBZ-TV/BOSTON reporter BILL SHIELDS.

