Greenberg (Photo: Twitter @ESPNGreeny)

ESPN RADIO "GREENY" host and ESPN "GET UP" host MIKE GREENBERG is off the air and recovering from a heart procedure, his wife tweeted TODAY (3/23).

STACY GREENBERG tweeted, "For those asking: GREENY had a cardiac ablation on MONDAY. Recovery is slow, he has to do nothing and believe me….he’s not great at that!"

