Data

EDISON RESEARCH has pulled data from its Share of Ear study comparing in-car listening to AM/FM radio and streaming, and it showed that 88% of time spent listening by adults 18+ in cars is to AM/FM radio, including AM/FM broadcast and streaming, while 12% goes to non-AM/FM streaming audio.

As for outside the car, AM/FM listening is double that of streaming. And when comparing just ad-supported audio, AM/FM has almost all of the in-car listening (96%) and almost four times the time spent listening outside the car (79%) that pure streamers do.

The data does not include listening to SIRIUSXM, YOUTUBE, podcasts, music channels on TV, owned music, and audiobooks.

