End Of An Era

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has shuttered ARISTA NASHVILLE, one of its three Country imprints, according to multiple media reports. The move leaves SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE with just two imprints, COLUMBIA NASHVILLE and RCA RECORDS NASHVILLE, down from a onetime high of four. The company previously sunsetted its BNA RECORDS imprint in 2012.

ARISTA NASHVILLE has enjoyed a storied history since its founding in 1989, having served as the launching pad for such Country stars as ALAN JACKSON, BROOKS & DUNN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, PAM TILLIS, DIAMOND RIO, BLACKHAWK, PHIL VASSAR, STEVE WARINER and BRAD PAISLEY and label leadership that has, over the years, included such executive talent as TIM DUBOIS, MIKE DUNGAN and CINDY MABE, among many others.

The company's media department referred an inquiry to EVP Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES, who told ALL ACCESS he is "not at liberty to comment at this moment." But SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE Chairman/CEO RANDY GOODMAN confirmed to BILLBOARD that the move was happening because, "We're now targeting our approach to radio to be more strategic."

The current ARISTA NASHVILLE artist roster includes BROOKS & DUNN, ADAM DOLEAC, RYAN HURD, MEGAN MORONEY, OLD DOMINION, SEAFORTH, NATE SMITH and MORGAN WADE, all of whom are expected to be shifted to the roster of one of the company's two remaining imprints. All of the artists are still listed among the 35 acts on the SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE website. VARIETY reports that SMITH will move to RCA and MORONEY and OLD DOMINION to COLUMBIA. That reporting is also confirmed in the BILLBOARD story, which said the other acts will be reassigned when then have new projects heading to Country radio.

Reports have ARISTA NASHVILLE Sr. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development LYNDSAY CHURCH departing. She took that position last MAY, segueing internally from the COLUMBIA NASHVILLE team, where she held a regional promotion position. CHURCH joined COLUMBIA as Manager, Regional Promotion in 2016, and worked both the Southeast and Northeast for that label at various times. Her previous stops include RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT and CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE.

The rest of the ARISTA promotion team -- regionals ALI O'CONNELL and LISA OWEN, and Specialist AMY MENZ -- will be shifted internally, with O'CONNELL and MENZ joining RCA, and OWEN shifting to COLUMBIA. MENZ will take over for NICOLE WALDEN, who will reportedly shift from RCA to the label group's national team, that also includes HODGES, BO MARTINOVICH, HOUSTON GAITHER and PAUL GROSSER.

In an exclusive interview with BILLBOARD, GOODMAN said the company won’t be bringing fewer songs to radio, but will be more strategic about it, choosing songs that have already built a story in terms of fan engagement and at digital service providers, so they don’t “languish in overnights” at radio. “What we said to radio is, ‘Give us dayparts immediately,’ and if it works, great. If it doesn’t, then we’ll move on because we’re going to be moving on things quicker in the DSP landscape as well,” he said. “So based upon our more targeted approach, we just felt like this was a more efficient way to do it.”

The slow pace of songs on the Country airplay charts, GOODMAN added, is “not a model that is an efficient or effective artist development model, and so we thought, ‘How do we approach this with a better model in mind?’” The answer was, “Let’s not go to radio until we know we’ve got something that we can go to the major chains with and show them there is momentum and there is a reason other than us just saying, ‘We want you to play it.’”

