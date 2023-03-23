Cuts

Layoffs of about 10% of the staff at NPR are happening this week, and along with the job cuts, four podcasts have been canceled, reports NPR.ORG.

The shows ending production include three seasonal podcasts, the long-running "INVISIBILIA," "LOUDER THAN A RIOT" (which just started its new season), and "ROUGH TRANSLATION," along with the "WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME" spin-off "EVERYONE & THEIR MOM." The closures come as the network tries to close an over $30 million budget gap. No radio shows are being canceled, but about 100 staffers will be let go, with most leaving on APRIL 28th, and dozens of vacant positions will not be filled.

Among staffers thus far disclosing on TWITTER that they have been let go were "INVISIBILIA" co-host YOWEI SHAW and "ROUGH TRANSLATION" host GREGORY WARNER.

