Benztown's Latest

BENZTOWN introduces a new mix show, "HOT MIX: Y2K To Today," designed to supplement both Top 40 and Rhythmic, featuring music from the 2000s to the present. Featured artists include NSYNC, BRITNEY SPEARS, GWEN STEFANI, KATY PERRY, TAYLOR SWIFT, JUSTIN BEIBER, RHIANNA, DRAKE, HARRY STYLES, BILLIE EILISH and ARIANA GRANDE, among others. Listen here.

Commented BENZTOWN President DAVE "CHACHI" DENES, “We are super-excited to offer this new retro/current version of the legendary HOT MIX brand to affiliates and new affiliates. Younger radio listeners have a very real nostalgia for the more recent hits that shaped and provided the soundtrack for their early years. Best of all, 'HOT MIX: Y2K To Today' has the magic touch that keeps the music hot and the energy high.”

Added HOT MIX PD DARIN TAOKA, "I’m thrilled to launch our 'Y2K To Today Hot Mix.' Our mix is the natural evolution of 30-plus years of the hottest party mixes. Now stations can have all the greatest throwbacks and today’s biggest hits all in one awesome mix.

“We were mixing these throwbacks when they were the hottest tracks and now we’re doing it again with today’s biggest hits! It’s awesome when you have fun doing your job, and it’s a blast mixing these tracks again.”

