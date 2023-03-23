Stagecoach With Guy Fieri

STAGECOACH FESTIVAL's SMOKEHOUSE COOKING DEMOS with GUY FIERI will take place each day of the festival, set for APRIL 28th-30th at EMPIRE POLO CLUB in INDIO, CA.

FIERI will be showcasing his cooking demos with Country stars OLD DOMINION, JON PARDI, LAINEY WILSON, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN and Rock band ZZ TOP, among others. GUY'S STAGECOACH SMOKEHOUSE will feature the nation’s finest BBQ pit bosses to serve up BBQ from across the country to festival-goers.

Said FIERI, “Hitting the desert for STAGECOACH is one of the high points of my year. Killer music, real deal bar-b-que and even cookin' it up with some of my favorite artists ... it doesn't get much better than that!"

STAGECOACH has also given fans the first look at set times throughout the weekend, featuring headliners KANE BROWN and LUKE BRYAN on FRIDAY and SATURDAY, respectively, with CHRIS STAPLETON on SUNDAY. View all set-times for the weekend here.

