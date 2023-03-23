IVE

K-pop group IVE have signed to COLUMBIA RECORDS for the U. S. and THE ORCHARD for international distribution. COLUMBIA has joined forces with IVE’s KOREAN label STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT and KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA to work with the SEOUL girl group, with the first song, "Kitsch," arriving MONDAY.

IVE comprises six individual personalities in GAEUL, LIZ, LEESEO, REI, WONYOUNG and YUJIN, the latter two achieving success as members of IZ*ONE. In 2021, IVE exploded onto the global scene with their debut single “Eleven," which debuted in the Top 10 of the BILLBOARD World Digital Song Sales Chart, #1 on the Hot Trending Songs Chart, and staked out a spot on the Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts for 14 straight weeks.

FORBES called IVE as “not only one of the hottest new acts in their home country, but as one of the most successful all-female vocal troupes in the world."

