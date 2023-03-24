Podcast

Former BROADCAST HIPPO DIGITAL MEDIA Rhythmic AC WTOD-HD2- W277BI (PARTY 103.3)/TOLEDO personality AK DASH is reuniting with her PARTY 103.3 colleague, former morning show Exec. Producer and PD JOSH KELLY, on his "A PLACE TO START" podcast, starting APRIL 7th.

KELLY said, "Even though AK DASH has only been in this industry for 6-months, I had an instant chemistry with her. From day one AK has been nothing but her true, authentic, and relatable self on and off air.

"This podcast is based on reality. It's based on raw and genuine conversations about mental health and normalizing this topic. I've always said mental health issues are unique to the individual, but when you have a conversation you realize there are similarities in everyone's stories. You don't just get to hear about my battles and daily struggles with mental illness and severe depression, but you also get to hear AK's stories as she shares her life experiences and knowledge."

