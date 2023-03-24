Pairs With Burk Remote Platform

GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS says that it has successfully integrated BURK TECHNOLOGY’s Arcadia24 remote monitoring system into the MaxxCasting booster installation at three BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL stations in SAN FRANCISCO, AC KOIT, Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW), and R&B KBLX.

“As we were building out the project it became clear that we needed a degree of on-call management to monitor and troubleshoot the technology, particularly at launch, since it was spread across the entire BAY AREA,” said BONNEVILLE Regional Dir. of Technology JASON ORNELLAS. “Not only has the MaxxCasting solution exceeded expectations, but the complementary Arcadia24 monitoring has truly changed my perceptions of how large-scale implementations like this can be monitored.”

BURK EVP CHUCK ALEXANDER said, “The scalability for such a large project with multiple sites and transmitters demonstrates the versatility of Arcadia24 and the benefits it will continue to provide as MaxxCasting builds out into the BAY market and other metropolitan areas across the country.”

“When we approached BURK on this project, they immediately recognized the opportunity to implement Arcadia24 as it was conceived and designed,” said GBS CTO PAUL LITTLETON. “It has since provided a lot of peace of mind for our client to have a unified site view across all of the new equipment through a smartphone app or while sitting at my computer. We see it as a game-changer for large-scale implementation like this.”

