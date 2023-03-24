New EP

NASHVILLE artist STEPHEN WILSON JR. has signed with BIG LOUD RECORDS and hasreleased his debut EP, "bon aqua," TODAY (3/24). The seven-song EP includes six previously released songs and a new single, "American Gothic," performed and co-written with label-mate HAILEY WHITTERS. WILSON also announced that he has signed management deals with ALICIA JONES at ALJ MGMT and JORDY DETTMER at RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS.

WILSON is currently on the road supporting WHITTERS ahead of touring with THE LONE BELOW beginning next month.

As a songwriter, WILSON has had cuts from TIM McGRAW, OLD DOMINION, BROTHERS OSBORNE, CAITLYN SMITH, MACKENZIE PORTER and SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER.

As for the name of the EP, WILSON said, "As a microbiologist, I used to test water for pharmaceutical companies, and everything from shampoo to aspirin to pet food to anything you can think of requires water. Not just any water… good water. I was in charge of making sure the water was good. In and around BON AQUA, TN is coincidentally where I wrote and conceived most of this EP and filmed most of the videos and visual aspects. Hence the name. It is known for its good water, and it only made sense for it to all start there."

WILSON added, "Fellow cornfield kid, HAILEY WHITTERS and I met some years ago writing songs, and she had this beautiful idea inspired by her favorite GRANT WOOD painting to showcase parts of the AMERICAN cultural fabric using nostalgia and the same duality that the painting seems to represent. We ran with it and sang it from the top of our lungs."

WHITTERS said, "The first time I heard STEPHEN WILSON JR. was at [NASHVILLE venue] THE BASEMENT a few years back, and he absolutely blew me away. His writing, his songs, and his live show is next level. He's one of a kind, and this genre is so much for the better with him in it."

« back to Net News