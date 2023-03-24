James

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP's BMLG RECORDS has signed 26-year-old KNOXVILLE, TN native GREYLAN JAMES to its artist roster.

Since moving to MUSIC CITY eight years ago, JAMES has written songs for fellow Country artists KENNY CHESNEY (“Happy Does”), CHRIS YOUNG (“If That Ain’t God”), CHRIS JANSON (“Real Friends” ft. BLAKE SHELTON), COLE SWINDELL (“How Is She”) and BRANTLEY GILBERT (“Little Piece Of Heaven”), among others. Following his independently released "I HOPE SHE HEARS THESE" EP last year, JAMES is releasing a brand-new track, “Undermine," TODAY (3/24).

"When I was 14 years old, I wrote and mailed [BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Chairman/CEO] SCOTT BORCHETTA a letter that told him who I was and why he should sign me," said JAMES. "For some reason, I just always had a feeling SCOTT was going to be part of my career. Now, 12 years later, I can’t believe I get to work with him and the incredible BMLG team ... I can’t wait for the world to hear what we’re working up and hope folks enjoy ‘Undermine’ in the meantime."

BORCHETTA said, “This is such an amazing signing. Talk about ‘manifesting’… that GREYLAN has had the vision and desire to be with BIG MACHINE since he was a young boy is just incredible. He’s become one of the best young writers in NASHVILLE. and his recording career is now lined up to follow his writing success in short order. Welcome to the MACHINE, GREYLAN!”

BMLG RECORDS’ Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN added, “We had the pleasure of having GREYLAN play us his huge collection of songs earlier this year and were blown away. He has an incredibly fresh approach to his writing, yet his body of work is so right at the core. Be sure to check out his killer live show and guitar virtuoso this spring while he’s tour with OLD DOMINION.”

JAMES will make an appearance at the BIG MACHINE DISTILLERY in NASHVILLE TONIGHT (3/24) before joining OLD DOMINION’s NO BAD VIBES TOUR, kicking off next FRIDAY (3/31) in KEY WEST, FL.

