April 5-6

OHIO UNIVERSITY's 5th annual MUSIC INDUSTRY SUMMIT is set for APRIL 5 & 6 in ATHENS, OH. The event has both in-person and virtual attendance options. Registration is open now and free of charge. This year's artist keynotes are hip-hop artist TALIB KWELI and indie pop act mxmtoon. Speakers and guests include TIKTOK's LYSA CÁRDENAS, ROLLING LOUD co-founder TARIQ CHERIF, BANDLAB's DANI DEAHL, engineer-mixer-label founder MARCELLA ARACIA and more.

“Our team is really excited about this year’s program, welcoming artists and industry leaders from a multitude of areas of the music industry,” said conference Dir. JOSH ANTONUCCIO. "We’ve worked really hard to expand programming for attendees to not only learn, but to engage and network with our speakers and visiting guests. As such, we will be introducing new opportunities, including specialized workshops and roundtable mentor sessions, as well as two exclusive networking parties."

Workshops will include Working with Synthesizers, led by composer and modular synthesist LISA BELLA DONNA; Using Audio Tools to Capture Great Recordings and Mixing Spatial Audio with DOLBY Atmos; The Art and Process of Songwriting led by BLOODSHOT RECORDS artist LYDIA LOVELESS; and Understanding the Business of Commercial Radio, led by OHIO alumnus iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Programming Operations and Digital Music JON ZELLNER. The full schedule of workshops is available online.

OHIO UNIVERSITY Center For Entrepreneurship Dir. PAUL BENEDICT added, "The SUMMIT gives an unmatched opportunity for attendees to go deeper into the trends and important developments in the industry. This is an opportunity you won’t find just anywhere -- and certainly not as easily accessible."

Get more information on the OHIO UNIVERSITY MUSIC INDUSTRY SUMMIT here.

