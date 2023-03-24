New Weather Partner

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON is changing weather partners, returning to partner with SINCLAIR ABC affiliate WJLA-TV (7NEWS)/WASHINGTON. WTOP used WJLA weather coverage for 10 years before switching to NBC O&O WRC-TV (NBC 4) in 2015. WJLA meteorologists, including Chief Meteorologist VERONICA JOHNSON, EILEEN WHELAN, BRIAN VAN DE GRAAFF, STEVE RUDIN, JORDAN EVANS, and MARK PENAWILL offer around-the-clock weather reports every 10 minutes starting APRIL 3rd.

WTOP Dir./News and Programming JULIA ZIEGLER said, “WTOP listeners rely on our traffic and weather reports on the 8s. We are excited to begin this partnership with our colleagues at WJLA and bring unprecedented live weather coverage to the D.C. region, especially on those days when it matters most.”

WJLA SVP/GM TODD BERNSTEIN added, “WTOP is WASHINGTON’s powerhouse news radio station, and we couldn’t be more excited for this multi-platform initiative to provide excellence in comprehensive weather coverage for listeners in the capital region. This is an amazing opportunity to elevate both of our news operations.”

"Weather affects our everyday lives in many ways,” said JOHNSON “Our team of meteorologists will be providing the most accurate weather information plus First Alert severe weather coverage to help keep WTOP’s listeners safe.”

“We have the utmost respect for the team at WJLA and their outstanding weather coverage,” said WTOP SVP/GM JOEL OXLEY. “Together our promise will be to deliver the most impactful and helpful weather reports every day to listeners throughout the region.”

