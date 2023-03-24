In this week's "The Bigger Picture," MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' explores whether or not AI is a good thing for the radio industry moving forward. She plays "devil's advocate," pointing out both pros and cons and the impact it could have on an already struggling business model.

If the radio industry is hell bent on commiting to AI, a concept that literally comes with no original creativity whatsoever, there a few things we need to do first to ensure it's not the nail in the coffin of a business that is already struggling due to consolidation, lack of diversity, and "old school" mentality. Click here to read more.





