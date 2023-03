Cuomo Speaks

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK is granting former NEW YORK Governor ANDREW CUOMO's request and giving him an hour to speak to New Yorkers TONIGHT 8-9p (ET).

Owner and host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS said, “I have said many times that 77 WABC is about truth and hearing from all sides. Let the listeners decide."

