Lineup Announced

COUNTRY FOR A CAUSE to benefit NASHVILLE's MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL at VANDERBILT has announced its lineup and hosts. The event is set to take place at NASHVILLE's 3RD & LINDSLEY on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7th at 7p (CT), and will feature MOE BANDY, JOHN CONLEE, WADE HAYES, TERRY McBRIDE, BRANDON DAVIS, ELIZABETH COOK, JAKE HOOT, LEON EVERETTE, PAULETTE CARLSON, MAKENZIE PHIPPS, media personality DEVON O'DAY and more. Artists T.G. SHEPPARD and KELLY LANG will host.

SHEPPARD said, “To say that KELLY and I are honored to once again host COUNTRY FOR A CAUSE is an understatement. It truly amazes us that this year’s group of legendary artists is the most diversified that we have ever had the pleasure of hosting. This is going to be an incredible show.”

COUNTRY FOR A CAUSE Pres. SHERRI FORREST said, “Excitement is building as COUNTRY FOR A CAUSE, an annual event benefitting MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL, is gearing up ... Thousands of dollars have been raised ... up to this date, and we are so excited to raise even more this year."

She added, "Over the years, this event has become known as the unofficial kickoff to [CMA FEST] since we hold it on WEDNESDAY night before all of the festivities kick into action. When attendees purchase tickets to COUNTRY FOR A CAUSE, they are supporting children. Year after year, we continue to receive praise and acclamations on what a great show this is and we are most grateful. If past events are any indication, we expect another sold-out event this year.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

